Bills' Andre Roberts: Gets PT on offense
Roberts caught one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's win over the Steelers. He also returned two kickoffs for 45 yards and one punt for 12 yards.
Roberts saw 26 percent of the offensive snaps, his second most playing time on offense this season. While he only sees the occasional look in the passing game, it's that much more that some leagues allow to be added to his fine return skills. Roberts' 607 kickoff return yards ranks fourth in the league through 14 weeks, while his 206 punt return yards ranks sixth.
