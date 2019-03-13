Bills' Andre Roberts: Going to Buffalo
The Bills signed Roberts on Wednesday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
On the heels of posting career bests in both kickoff (1,174) and punt (324) return yards last season, Roberts earned All-Pro and Pro-Bowl honors. He'll now move within the AFC East from the Jets to the Bills, where he should take on a similar workload. When it comes to offensive contributions, Roberts will have a tough time nudging fellow receivers John Brown, Cole Beasley, Robert Foster and Zay Jones out of the lineup.
More News
