Roberts (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Roberts has now logged two consecutive limited practice sessions after not participating at all last week. Depending on the extent of his participation in Friday's practice, Roberts could make his season debut Sunday versus Cincinnati.

