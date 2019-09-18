Bills' Andre Roberts: Limited in practice
Roberts (quadriceps) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Roberts didn't practice at all last week but is trending toward making his season debut Sunday against the Bengals. The Bills don't really need his help at receiver, though they haven't shown much in the return game yet and Roberts is one of the best in the league in that area.
