Roberts returned five punts for 69 yards and one kickoff for 31 yards during Sunday's win over the Jets.

The veteran only saw two plays on offense and seems to be the No. 6 receiver, but he's also the top guy on both return squads and should be among the league leaders all season. Roberts accrued 664 kickoff return yards in 2019, fourth in the league, and he did so in just 13 games played. His 223 punt return yards ranked eighth. The previous season with the Jets, Roberts led the NFL in kickoff return yards and was second in punt return yards. He's essentially the Saquon Barkley of special teams categories, especially with the Bills making an effort to beef up their special teams units this offseason.