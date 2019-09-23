Bills' Andre Roberts: Makes Buffalo debut
Roberts, returning from a quadriceps injury, made his Bills debut Sunday. He returned one kickoff for 23 yards and three punts for four yards.
Roberts only saw two snaps on offense, somewhat disappointing after his strong summer, though the team seemed to move on without him offensively following the untimely injury. He looked to be getting re-acclimated with things on punt returns, visibly out of sync with the team's blocking. Given Roberts' fine return skills though, there's no reason he won't start ripping off better returns now that he's seemingly past the injury.
