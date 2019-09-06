Roberts (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Roberts had a great training camp and preseason and was set to have a key role as a returner/receiver combo, but the injury cropped up recently and now he won't get a chance to sting his former team until later in the season. The likely candidates to fill Roberts' return-man role are Devin Singletary (kickoffs) and Micah Hyde (punts), though the Bills may use multiple folks on punt returns given Hyde's key defensive role.