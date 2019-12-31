Play

Roberts (foot) is not participating in Tuesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Roberts hasn't participated in practice since suffering a foot injury Week 16. He'll have two more chances to upgrade his activity ahead of Saturday's wild-card playoff round in Houston. Devin Singletary and Micah Hyde will be called upon to handle kick and punt return duties, respectively, if Roberts is forced to miss any more time.

