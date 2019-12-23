Play

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Roberts sustained an unspecified injury during Saturday's loss to the Patriots, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Roberts wasn't targeted on 13 offensive snaps but returned two kicks for 57 yards and one punt for 17 yards. The 31-year-old's potential availability for the regular-season finale should come into focus when the Bills return to practice later this week.

