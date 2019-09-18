Play

Roberts, who has missed the first two games with a quad injury, is practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports.

Roberts didn't practice at all last week, so he's trending toward making his season debut Sunday against the Bengals. The Bills don't really need his help at receiver, though they haven't shown much in the return game yet and Roberts is one of the best in the league.

