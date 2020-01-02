Play

Roberts (foot) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game in Houston.

The lean seems to be Roberts playing in the big game, where he won't add much to the offense but does have the ability to change the contest with his fantastic return abilities.

