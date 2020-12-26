site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Andre Roberts: Ready for primetime
RotoWire Staff
Roberts (back) practiced fully Saturday after being limited in this week's other practice and does not have an injury designation for Monday's game at New England.
The elite return man will resume his normal kickoff and punt return duties in the Monday Night Football matchup. Roberts leads the NFL by a good margin with 1,173 total return yards this season.
