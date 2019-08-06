Roberts has been sprinkled in with the first unit during recent training camp practices, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Said coach Sean McDermott, " I think he's been more than a returner over the course of his career if you go back to Arizona, having gone against him. He's a great teammate, positive guy, great energy, puts the team first and I think he's done some nice things from the line of scrimmage too."

Roberts is not going to beat out John Brown, Zay Jones or Cole Beasley for a top spot in the offense, though he could work his way into a No. 4 or No. 5 receiving job with Robert Foster. Whether the Bills keep five or six receivers, Roberts is a near lock to make the final roster due to his return prowess.