Roberts (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.

Roberts has missed three straight practices due to a foot injury sustained Week 16. The Bills would normally call upon Devin Singletary and Micah Hyde to handle kick and punt return duties, respectively, though with the No. 5 seed in the AFC all locked up, the team may just play it safe with those two key players and let others get some time returning kicks, such as Isaiah McKenzie on punts.

