Play

Roberts (foot) is not practicing Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Roberts has missed back-to-back practices due to a foot injury sustained Week 16. He's not trending in the right direction for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets. If Roberts were to miss any time, Devin Singletary and Micah Hyde would be called upon to field kick and punt returns, respectively.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends