Roberts (quad) will miss a third straight practice Friday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Roberts didn't play last week against the Jets, while his status for Week 2 seems very much up in the air. The return game takes a pretty big hit when he's not available, though we'll see if he can at least earn the "questionable" tag for Sunday, as he's been reportedly progressing in the right direction, albeit slowly.

