Roberts, who missed Sunday's opener with a quad injury, is not practicing Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Roberts was reportedly doing a lot better leading into the practice week, but his absence Wednesday is not a great sign. Isaiah McKenzie and Micah Hyde would likely fill Roberts' return duties again if he can't find his way back to the field for Week 2 against the Giants.

