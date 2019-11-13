Bills' Andre Roberts: Snags catch in loss
Roberts caught one of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Cleveland. He added 115 yards on five kick returns and 34 yards on two punt returns.
Roberts' three targets were his most of 2019 and his catch was just his second of the season. The veteran has been an effective returner for Buffalo ranking fourth in the league with 28.6 yards per kick return and 14th in the league at 6.9 yards per punt return, but his value seems to begin and end there. He shouldn't be on your radar Sunday against a rapidly improving Dolphins squad.
