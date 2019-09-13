Roberts (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Giants, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The injury isn't considered a long-term issue, but it's gotten Roberts' Bills career off on the wrong foot, as he'll now be inactive for the team's first two games. Isaiah McKenzie will pick up extra work in the receiving and kickoff return areas for another week, while Micah Hyde or others will fill Roberts' punt return chores.