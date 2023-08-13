Isabella caught all three targets for 42 yards in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. He also returned three kickoffs for 48 yards and one punt for five yards.

Isabella is one of the newest members of the Bills, signing July 28, and it's a crowded receiver room that he's walked into. However, with running back Nyheim Hines being lost for the season with a knee injury, the Bills are looking for speed in terms of depth and being able to return kicks. Isabella will have to leapfrog a few people to land a spot on the team, but he's off to a good start.