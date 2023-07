Isabella is signing with the Bills, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston repors.

The 2019 second-round pick is an undersized receiver with sub-4.4 speed, now on his third NFL team after spending three-plus seasons with the Cardinals and most of last year with the Ravens. Isabella will turn 27 mid-season and will need to compete with a slew of young players for a spot at the bottom of the depth chart in Buffalo.