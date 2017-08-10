Bills' Anquan Boldin: Out for preseason opener
Boldin, signed by the Bills on Monday, will not play in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Vikings, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Boldin is still getting up to speed, and with plenty of potential roster cuts to evaluate there's no reason to rush things for the first preseason game. We expect him to see action in next week's preseason contest.
