Bills' Anquan Boldin: Signing with Bills
Boldin is signing a one-year contract with the Bills, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reports.
Boldin joins Buffalo for what will be his 15th NFL season. The veteran visited the Bills last month, and although he walked away without a contract then, he'll now return to bolster the team's depth at wide receiver. Considering the uncertainty behind oft-injured No. 1 option Sammy Watkins, Boldin could prove to be a reliable target for Tyrod Taylor, even though his upside at this point in his career is fairly low. To his credit, though, Boldin led the Lions with eight touchdown receptions last term, and has never caught under 55 passes or gone for under 580 yards in any season.
