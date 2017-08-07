Bills' Anquan Boldin: Signs with Buffalo
Boldin will sign a one-year contract with the Bills on Monday, Peter Schrager of NFL Network reports.
The veteran visited the Bills last month, and although he walked away without a contract at the time, he'll officially join the squad to bolster its depth at wide receiver. Considering the bevy of unproven or underwhelming options behind oft-injured No. 1 wideout Sammy Watkins, Boldin could prove to be a reliable target for Tyrod Taylor, even though his upside at this point in his career is fairly low. To his credit though, Boldin led the Lions with eight touchdown receptions in 2016, and has never caught under 55 passes or finished with under 580 receiving yards in his previous 14 NFL seasons.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...