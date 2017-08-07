Bills' Anquan Boldin: Signs with Buffalo

Boldin will sign a one-year contract with the Bills on Monday, Peter Schrager of NFL Network reports.

The veteran visited the Bills last month, and although he walked away without a contract at the time, he'll officially join the squad to bolster its depth at wide receiver. Considering the bevy of unproven or underwhelming options behind oft-injured No. 1 wideout Sammy Watkins, Boldin could prove to be a reliable target for Tyrod Taylor, even though his upside at this point in his career is fairly low. To his credit though, Boldin led the Lions with eight touchdown receptions in 2016, and has never caught under 55 passes or finished with under 580 receiving yards in his previous 14 NFL seasons.