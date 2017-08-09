Bills' Anquan Boldin: Working from slot
Boldin mostly worked from the slot with the starting offense Tuesday in his first practice with the Bills, Chris Brown of the team's official website reports.
Boldin mostly figures to work from the slot for a third straight season, but there's still an opportunity for him to emerge as Tyrod Taylor's second or third target in an offense that lacks proven pass catchers beyond Sammy Watkins and LeSean McCoy. The 36-year-old's presence likely means rookie second-round pick Zay Jones will get more work on the outside, where he's seemingly the favorite to lock down a starting job over the likes of Andre Holmes, Rod Streater and Philly Brown.
