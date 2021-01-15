The Bills elevated Williams to the active roster Friday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Williams impressed in Week 17 against the Dolphins when he was promoted so that the Bills could rest their starters, as he rushed 12 times for 63 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding a 20-yard reception. With Zack Moss (ankle) ruled out for the postseason, Williams will again add depth in the backfield. Devin Singletary is expected to take on a bulk of the workload, and coach Sean McDermott has already said T.J. Yeldon will be active, too. Depending on Taiwan Jones' gameday status, Williams may simply be pregame injury insurance, but it wouldn't be surprising if he suits up and earns a few change-of-pace carries.