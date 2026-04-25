The Bills selected Reed-Adams in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 241st overall.

Reed-Adams (6-foot-6, 314 pounds) spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career handling a depth role for Kansas before starting 12 games in 2023 (nine at left guard, three at right tackle). He then transferred to Texas A&M and served as the team's starting right guard from 2024-25. Reed-Adams will turn 25 years old during his rookie year and boasts the experience to make an impact early in his NFL career, so he could press Austin Corbett and/or Nick Broeker for reserve opportunities behind starting guards Alec Anderson and O'Cyrus Torrence.