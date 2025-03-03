Rogers tore his Achilles tendon while training Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 27-year-old inked a reserve/future contract with the Bills in January, but it now appears he won't have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in 2025. Rogers' only in-game NFL experience came in 2022 with the Commanders, when he appeared in 11 regular-season games and caught five of his six targets for 64 yards. With Rogers out for the foreseeable future, the Bills' tight end room currently consists of Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid and Zach Davidson.