Johnson finished the 2024 regular season with 19 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 15 games.

The defensive tackle also made seven stops across three postseason games. Johnson played on at least 20 percent of the defensive snaps in 15 of his 18 games between the regular season and postseason. The veteran will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal with Buffalo last March, and he has only signed one multiyear contract, a two-year deal with the Chargers in 2022, since completing his rookie contract with the Titans in 2019.