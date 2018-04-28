Bills' Austin Proehl: Seventh-round pick for Buffalo

The Bills selected Proehl in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 255th overall.

Proehl (5-foot-9, 182 pounds) is of course the son of Ricky, the former Rams wideout of relative acclaim. Austin couldn't live quite up to the hopes North Carolina might have had for him, finishing his career with 91 receptions for 1,265 yards and five touchdowns in 38 games. He's presumably a slot prospect to the Bills.