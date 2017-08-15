Bills' Bacarri Rambo: Will miss Thursday tilt
Rambo has a hamstring injury and will not play in Thursday's second preseason game, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Rambo is on his second tour of duty with the Bills, but he's currently slotted for a depth/special teams role and not much more.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...