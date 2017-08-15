Bills' Bacarri Rambo: Will miss Thursday's tilt
Rambo has a hamstring injury and will not play in Thursday's second preseason game, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Rambo is on his second tour of duty with the Bills, but he's currently slotted for a depth/special teams role and not much more.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...