Spector (calf) reverted to Buffalo's injured reserve list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Spector wasn't claimed by another team after he was waived by the Bills on Wednesday with an injury designation. He'll go on the Bills' IR, which will force him to sit out for the entire 2025 season unless he can reach an injury settlement with the team. Spector appeared in 11 regular-season games (four starts) for the Bills in 2024 and posted 40 tackles (22 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.