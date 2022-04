The Bills selected Spector in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 231st overall.

Spector (6-foot, 233 pounds) is undersized by linebacker standards, but his testing at the combine was satisfactory even by safety standards. Even if the Clemson product can't consistently earn reps at linebacker, he should give Buffalo good special teams snaps thanks to his 4.6-second 40, 36-inch vertical and 122-inch broad jump.