Spector (back) is competing with Dorian Williams for Buffalo's top backup role at linebacker, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Spector appears to be recovered from the back injury that ended his 2023 season early, and he remains secure as a key special-teams contributor. Because of his draft capital as a 2023 third-round pick, Williams will likely be the favorite to win the top backup role this offseason, but Spector could have a solid chance to earn more opportunities if he can impress.