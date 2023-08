The Bills ruled out Spector (hamstring) for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

Spector appears to have picked up a hamstring injury at some point during Saturday's contest, leaving his status moving forward up in the air. The 2022 seventh-round pick recorded six tackles while appearing in six games during his rookie campaign. Spector figures to vie for a larger role following the departure of Buffalo's starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds this offseason.