Bills' Baylon Spector: Leaves practice early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spector (calf) exited practice early Monday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Spector had been dealing with a calf injury since Week 10 of the 2024 season, which caused him to miss nine games total, but he was participating in OTAs back in July. It's unclear if the 26-year-old aggravated the injury Monday, or if it's a separate calf issue, but this could impact Spector's chances of making the final 53-man roster if he's out extended time.
