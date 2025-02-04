Spector (calf) tallied 40 total tackles (22 solo), including 1.5 sacks, across 11 regular-season games in 2024.

Spector dealt with a calf issue for the entirety of his 2024 campaign, sustaining the injury in August and missing nine of the Bills' games, including their three playoff contests. However, the third-year linebacker was relatively productive when healthy, posting career highs in tackles, sacks and defensive snaps played (278). Spector is entering the final season of his rookie deal in 2025 and will likely remain one of the Bills' top reserve linebackers, with starters Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano still under contract next season.