Spector (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year linebacker out of Clemson was activated from injured reserve in the middle of October, and he's now set to miss his third consecutive game since his activation. Spector appeared in six games for the Bills in 2022, recording six total tackles and playing primarily on special teams (60 percent of snaps).