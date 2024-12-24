The Bills placed Spector (calf) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Spector suffered a calf injury in the third quarter of this past Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots, and the issue is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve. He'll be required to miss at least the next four games, which means he will not be available for the Bills' final two contests of the 2024 regular season. However, Spector could return for the postseason if Buffalo makes a deep playoff run. Spector will finish the 2024 regular season with 40 tackles (22 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery across 11 games.