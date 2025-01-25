Spector (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Spector was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a full participant in all three practices this week. However, the 2022 seventh-round pick has not progressed enough in his recovery from a calf injury to play in Sunday's playoff bout. Joe Andreessen will continue to start at linebacker alongside Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano while Spector remains on IR.