Spector (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
Spector was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and was a full participant in all three practices this week. However, the 2022 seventh-round pick has not progressed enough in his recovery from a calf injury to play in Sunday's playoff bout. Joe Andreessen will continue to start at linebacker alongside Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano while Spector remains on IR.
