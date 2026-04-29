The Bills signed VanSumeren (knee) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Philadelphia opted not to tender VanSumeren after his third season with the team back in March, but it didn't take long for him to get another shot with a new squad. His 2025 season was ended prematurely by a torn patella tendon during the opening kickoff of Week 1, but in the two years prior, his elite speed, strength and explosiveness allowed him to earn opportunities on special teams.