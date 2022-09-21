site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Bobby Hart: Receives one-game suspension
Hart was handed a one-game suspension for throwing a punch during Monday's 41-7 victory over the Titans, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hart will now be sidelined for Sunday's contest against Miami, after he attempted to punch a Titans player but instead struck a Tennessee coach.
