Cooks corralled four of six targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles.

Cooks broke out in a big way after being held to one catch on five targets over his first four appearances with the Bills. The veteran wideout tallied his first 100-yard game since he was a member of the Texans back in 2021. Cooks finished only behind WR Khalil Shakir (6-35-0) for Buffalo in terms of targets and receptions in a game that starting TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) missed and WR Keon Coleman was a healthy scratch for. The 31-year-old Cooks' strong game may have helped solidify a role on offense for him as the Bills prepare to embark on a playoff run. If that scenario holds true, then fantasy managers in deeper formats could benefit from rolling out Cooks against the Jets in Week 18.