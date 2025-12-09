Cooks failed to compile any stats while playing 23 snaps on offense in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals.

Cooks saw one look from Josh Allen on the day, ultimately drawing a pass interference penalty on cornerback DJ Turner early in the third quarter, so it didn't qualify as a target officially. The wide receiver finished fourth on the team at his position in offensive snaps, sitting behind Gabe Davis (37), Tyrell Shavers (36) and Khalil Shakir (32), but he was ahead of Keon Coleman (18). Cooks figures to have limited upside moving forward while operating as low as he does on the depth chart.