Cooks caught three of five targets for 58 yards in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round Sunday.

The veteran wideout got open for a 36-yard gain just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, helping to set up a one-yard TD plunge by Josh Allen for the game-winning score. Cooks has been a valuable addition for Buffalo since being picked up late in the regular season, and over his last two games he's delivered a 7-159-0 line on 11 targets while providing a downfield threat to complement possession receiver Khalil Shakir. Cooks will likely need to make an impact again if the Bills are going to advance past the divisional round next weekend.

