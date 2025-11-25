Cooks signed a one-year contract with the Bills on Tuesday.

Buffalo marks the sixth NFL stop for Cooks, who has turned in six 1,000-plus-yard receiving campaigns while spending time with the Saints, Patriots, Rams, Texans and Cowboys over his 12-year career. During his second stint in New Orleans this season, Cooks was limited to 19 receptions for 165 yards and no touchdowns on 25 targets over 10 games before being cut last week. Though he'll benefit from a massive upgrade in quarterback play with the move to Buffalo, the 32-year-old wideout could struggle to see meaningful weekly target volume in a Josh Allen-led offensive attack that spreads the ball around to a number of pass catchers.