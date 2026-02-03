Cooks appeared in 15 regular-season games with the Saints (10 games) and Bills (five games) in 2025 and caught 24 passes (on 36 targets) for 279 yards.

Cooks saw four targets or less in nine of his 10 games with the Saints. He requested a trade from New Orleans but was not moved by the trade deadline, which prompted the Saints to waive the veteran wideout in mid-November. Cooks opted to finish the year off with Buffalo, and his Bills tenure was highlighted by his performance in Week 17 loss against the Eagles, when he caught for passes (on six targets) for 101 yards. Injuries to the Bills' pass-catching corps resulted in Cooks stepping into a larger role on offense during the postseason, when he logged five catches on 11 targets for 78 yards in two games. The 2014 first-round pick will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.