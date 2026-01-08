Cooks wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, confirming that he's healthy heading into Sunday's wild-card round game at Jacksonville.

Cooks was inactive for the regular-season finale against the Jets, but that was a coach's decision and the veteran wide receiver is healthy heading into the playoffs. It remains to be seen which options the Bills dress at the position against the Jaguars, as Cooks, Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis and Keon Coleman have all contributed to various degrees but struggled to find consistency behind the team's No. 1 wideout Khalil Shakir. Cooks had 101 receiving yards in Week 17 against the Eagles but only 13 receiving yards across four other regular-season appearances with Buffalo.