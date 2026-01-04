Bills' Brandin Cooks: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooks is inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets.
With Cooks being rested Sunday, Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis and Keon Coleman are the Bills' available WRs in Week 18. Cooks' next chance to see game action is thus slated to arrive in the team's postseason opener.
